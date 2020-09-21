Childhood Cancer Awareness Month hits close to home at St. Michael Parish School

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and for students and teachers at one local school that’s something that hits very close to home.

Monday was dress-down day at St Michael’s Parish School in Wheeling Instead of wearing their school uniforms, the kids get to wear St Michael’s School tee-shirts. They can also wear gold colored clothes, which is the color for childhood cancer awareness.

It’s a special day for all of the students since two of their classmates have had to battle the disease. Hines Rotriga, a second grader and Ellie George, a preschooler have shown no evidence of disease.

They were both presented with balloons as ambassadors for childhood cancer.

St. Mike’s is such a family and such a community and the great thing about us is that we can pray every day and we do. So by bringing that part into our school and making sure that our students know that we support them and their families is what we are trying to remind our students of every day. Kim Burge

Principal, SMPS

We are wearing these shirts because every September, this month we wear childhood cancer shirts to support everybody in hospitals and stuff like that. Hines Rotriga

Student, SMPS

Unfortunately, after the shirts were made, the school received news that another student was diagnosed with cancer.

Although that student was absent from school today, her classmates wore masks that said Ceci’s crew as a show of support. A fundraiser is planned for that student and her family later in the year.