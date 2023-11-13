Thousands of children’s nightgowns that were exclusively sold on Amazon have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

iMOONZZZ nightgowns have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The nightgowns were sold exclusively on Amazon from March of 2023 through June of 2023.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a refund needs to be issued from the company.

No injuries were reported at this time.