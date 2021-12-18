Christmas basket giveaway feeds over 550 families in Wheeling

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) At the North Wheeling Community Dream Center, volunteers and first responders packaged boxes of delicious food for those in need.

The annual Christmas basket giveaway provides hundreds with Christmas dinner and that is not all. Bikes, toys, and jackets are up for grabs. Local first responders assist children in choosing a few items to enjoy as well.

Rev. Darrell Cummings is the founder of this event. He says some cars have been lined up waiting since 6 this morning to get their basket.

This is the only one that we do toys, and we allow them to pick to their own toys. We’re trying to make sure they get at least four or five, a lot of them are coming out with brand new bikes. There are a lot of people who live lives of quiet desperation, and you think that they are doing alright, you think that they have everything that you have, and sometimes even in some of the best neighborhoods there are struggles going on that we don’t even know anything about Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The children’s faces lit up with excitement when they got their toys and the families in need showed great appreciation for the help.

Rev. Cummings says they wouldn’t be able to continue putting on these events without the community’s support, donations, and prayers.