WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It’s never too early for some Christmas Cheer, and there is certainly plenty of it at the Highlands Sports Complex this whole weekend.

The 2nd Continual Christmas at the Highlands kicked off Friday with over 240 vendors selling one-of-a-kind products.

Event organizer, Kevin Carroll, said there was a line out the door for a solid two hours and nearly 1,800 people walked through the event in that time.

He says they expect to see between 8,000 to 10, 000 people over the course of the weekend.

“There’s something for everybody. You’re not going to walk in and see one thing. You’re going to see a whole bunch. I mean, you can see the size of it. It’s huge. We got people from all over Illinois, New York, Maryland, all that. We also have several local ones [vendors].” Kevin Carroll | Event Organizer

Christmas at the Highlands will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is a three-dollar admission fee, which goes towards the Wayne Wilhelm Foundation Scholarship awarded to Wheeling Park High School students pursuing an education at a trade school.

Last year they gave three scholarships. This year they expect to give five.