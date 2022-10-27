OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands!

All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can even catch an early appearance from jolly old Saint Nick himself!

“We have about 140 vendors right now setting up from 6 different states across the area. It also helps we’re raising money as well for scholarship funds. But what we expect is a $2 admission that goes towards that as well. We’re doing 50/50 during it. There’s everything here possible. You’re gonna see anything from our Amish goods for “Touch of Amish,” all the way to leggings, to your Christmas.” Kevin Carroll, Event Organizer

And if you can’t make it, don’t worry! The event will also be back Saturday and Sunday.

For any questions, you can contact them at ChristmasAtTheHighlands@gmail.com.