Christmas Powerball is up for grabs clocking in at $400 million

WHEELING, W.VA.- (WTRF) If you’re looking for a last minute Christmas gift, the Powerball ticket is the way to go!

The Powerball is now worth $400 million dollars and on Christmas Day somebody could be the next winner.

7News stopped by Neely’s Grocery in Wheeling Friday afternoon to find out what people would do with all of that money if they hit the Powerball Jackpot.

“It’s the holiday, family and friends. I’d share it.” BJ Prager, Powerball Hopeful

“I believe what I would do with most of that would v be to pay my bills for my family and I’d be giving to St. Jude’s and just invest from there.” Charles Pallouz, Powerball Hopeful

“I’d keep my mouth shut, my head down, run and get my money and leave Wheeling because I would have more friends and relatives. There would be cockroaches coming out of there. Nobody is getting my money.” Mildred Maxwell, Powerball Hopeful

The cash value of the Powerball on Christmas is placed at $292 million.

Just in case you don’t play the Powerball and are wondering a ticket will cost you two dollars.