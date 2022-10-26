BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Parishioners at ‘Church Alive’ in Bellaire are gearing up for this Saturday’s (October 29th) Harvest Craft Fest and Party.

Vendors will set up their tables at the church selling everything from pumpkins to poinsettias during the five-hour craft show.

Proceeds from the event will benefit those teens ages 13 to 18, who are part of the youth ministry.

Organizers everybody can choose from a variety of crafts and they are also invited to stay and enjoy the harvest fest party that follows.

There are to be over 45 vendors. You can go around shop. There will be food on sale as well and after the craft fair, the harvest party will be from 4 to 7 PM and they will be games, animals, clowns super heroes that teach the word of God, prizes for the kids, no costumes necessary and just great time to come together as a community and just fellowship. Ashley Albert, Church Alive Youth Pastor

The youth pastors say all of this would not be made possible without the love and support from community members.

All of the money raised will benefit between 25 to 30 who attend youth group ministry at the church.