City asking community input on Edgington Lane Park renovations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling’s Parks and Recreation Department held a meeting Thursday night in search of community input on the Edgington Lane Park renovations.

The department proposed two ideas with the options of tennis courts or a foosball field being the main topic among community members in attendance

For me it came down to the tennis or foosball courts and I’m hoping they choose the foosball courts because I do not think theres anything like that in this town that gives a place for kids to go and play soccer unsupervised without coaches. James Walters, Community Member

Along with both options will come a obstacle course, swings, a new covered area for parents to sit and a more inviting feel with a new entrance and greenery.

Community members feel like this renovation is much needed for the kids in the area to have a safe place to play.