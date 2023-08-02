OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local park is being renamed to honor an Ohio Valley sports legend.

Wheeling residents asked, and Wheeling City Council unanimously voted to approve the renaming of the ballpark at Garden Park in Warwood.

The park will be renamed Chuck Howley Field at Garden Park after NFL Pro Football legend Chuck Howley.

Howley is a Wheeling native and graduated from Warwood High School and West Virginia University.

An All-Pro linebacker for the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, Howley, is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Saturday, August 5.

Family and fans went to City Council seeking the ball field to be named after Howley after news of his induction was announced.

Howley is only the fourth West Virginian to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and the only player from a losing Super Bowl team to be named the MVP.

It is not yet been released if there will be a renaming ceremony at the ballfield.