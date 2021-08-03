City Council votes to help local businesses

Wheeling City council voted to help some downtown businesses that are being affected by the construction.

Businesses will be getting so much needed help after the water main project affected their ability to bring in customers.

These issues will continue under the streetscape project so council decided to waive the business license costs for about 90 local businesses.

These usually range from $15 to $600.

City council said this comes with a $7000 price tag, but they wanted to help how they could.

“We thought this was just a small way that we could give back to these businesses that have been negatively impacted due to all of the construction work taking place in downtown Wheeling. A lot of the streets have been close, meters have been blocked off. So, we know this isn’t going to completely make the businesses whole, but it was a small thing we could do, and we wanted to make sure we did it to help out those businesses.” Chad Thalman – Wheeling Vice Mayor

While this may be a small perk for local businesses, the licenses have already been paid for this year, so they will not reap any rewards until July of 2022.