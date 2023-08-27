ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The city of St. Clairsville, Ohio, announced that it will complete a long-awaited switch from the temporary water line along the Reservoir Road Bridge to the newly installed permanent water lines under I-70.

Officials say the city will shut down the Water Treatment Plant at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, to allow the temporary lines to be disconnected and the permanent lines to be hooked up.

At the same time, the city will be replacing two 12″ water valves in front of the Water Treatment Plant.

Officials say this is needed to allow city workers to excavate the roadway to get to the valves.

During this time, city officials request that citizens not wash laundry because they may experience water loss, discoloration, and/or low-pressure issues.

The anticipated completion date is 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29.

Once water service has been restored, there will be a 48-hour boil order for the entire city and any city water customers outside of the city limits.

According to officials, once the connection is made, they will open the fire hydrants at Breezy Acres and those in front of the water treatment plant to flush the system.

If you experience any discolorations and/or pressure issues, please allow the water in sinks throughout your home to run for approximately 10 minutes and call the Utility Office to notify them of your location.

In the days ahead, a contractor will remove the temporary water line from the Reservoir Road Bridge and clean up the construction site.

Officials also explained that this also means that the temporary traffic control light will soon be removed the site to allow for full, unrestricted use of the road.

The city says they are continually working to improve the quality and reliability of the public drinking water system while keeping operating costs low.

The city wishes to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this inconvenient construction period.