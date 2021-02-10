City of Weirton says last farewell to beloved firefighter

Weirton, WV (WTRF)- The city of Weirton is saying their last farewells to a beloved firefighter. One who will be missed.

Lieutenant Brian Ritchie died of COVID just over a week ago.

It’s a tragedy that swept the city of Weirton. They lost a hero, a fighter, and a fireman all in one day, and now Lieutenant Ritchie is gone.

Meanwhile the legacy he’s left behind won’t ever be forgotten… and that’s brought the community together.

The late Lieutenant Brian Ritchie was escorted to the St. Johns Cemetery by the first responders he once worked alongside. His legacy is one no one will forget.

To many, this is their last goodbye.

Lieutenant Ritchie’s been a Weirton firefighter for 13 years and a Hooverson Heights Volunteer firefighter for 29. He’s even a Gulf War Veteran.

But he’s become more than that to this community… he’s a hero.

Those who stood by him say he’d do anything for any one, including his fellow firefighters. They say he’s man of service whose put his life on the line for others. He’s nothing short of a good guy.

But tragically his life took a hard turn on December 17th… the day he came down with COVID. He was on a ventilator, and for months, he fought the virus up until a little over a week ago when he passed away.

Meanwhile, the community is here to always remember the legacy he’s left behind.

Lieutenant Ritchie was 50 years-old when he passed. He leaves behind his girlfriend of seven years and his 17-year-old son, who wants to be a firefighter just like his father once was.