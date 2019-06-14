City of Wheeling playground renovations continue with Pleasanton and n. 24th street neighborhoods

oungsters in the Pleasanton and N. 24th Street neighborhoods will soon have new playgrounds on which to play as next week marks the start of the renovation projects at these two locations.

Department of Parks & Recreation Director Jesse Mestrovic explained that beginning Monday and continuing through next week, the City’s Operations department will begin removing the old playgrounds at each location and will prepare the sites for the new equipment. City officials have committed to rehabilitate the 22 neighborhood playgrounds, 12 of which have already been renovated.

“Please be patient as we make the transition. The new playgrounds at Pleasanton & N. 24th Street are a continuation of our systematic approach to the renovation our city park system,” he said. “We are now more than half way through our playground restoration process and working to further improve the quality of life of for our residents.”

Mestrovic said the new equipment has been ordered. Once it is received, contractors will then begin the installation process. The anticipated completion of both playgrounds is before Labor Day.

In the meantime, Mestrovic noted alternative playground locations for the Pleasanton neighborhood include Clator and Edgington Lane, while other play areas in Warwood include Garden Park and N. Third Street.