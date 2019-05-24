Civil case dropped against former Commissioner Mark Thomas Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - A civil case against former Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas has been dropped.

According to Judge John Vavra, the plaintiff dismissed the case without prejudice but no reason was given.

Judge Vavra said he was notified on paper that the case is finished. There will be no further hearings in court.

Thomas previously served 30 days in jail after being found in contempt of court for failing to turn over documents relating to this civil suit.