CJ Goodwin holds third annual sports camp

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling native and Dallas Cowboys Cornerback, CJ Goodwin was back in Wheeling today to host his 3rd annual sports camp. The camp invited the area’s best high school and college skilled football and basketball players to a private workout. The youth at the camp were able to learn from elite athletes, while practicing drills and skills. Goodwin says it’s just nice to give back to his roots.

“It’s fun man I know it sometimes can be a burden you got to be perfect all of the time, but it’s a blessing to be a mentor and I’m at the age now where I’m one of the older guys, I feel like I’m giving out advice a little bit too much but I like it man, I take it in stride,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin said his family organized the camp in memory of his father, Perry Galloway Jr. His dad was involved in the Wheeling community and they wanted to honor his legacy.