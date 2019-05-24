Cleveland man facing charges after undercover drug bust in Bridgeport

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - The Belmont County Sheriffs Major Crime Unit cracks a case it's been working on for nearly a year.

The crime unit conducted a controlled buy with an undercover Bridgeport police officer on Terry Blair of Cleveland.

Blair allegedly exchanged crack cocaine for $500 and was immediately arrested on felony drug charges.

Sheriff Dave Lucas commends his Major Crimes unit for over 30 warrants served and felony charges brought against 52 people since the first of year.