Climate change report finds humans are warming the atmosphere

(WTRF) – The UN’s climate report is in, and it shows just how big of an impact humans are having on the environment.

The report concluded that “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land”.

This sixth assessment report was done by The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is the United Nations body for assessing science related to climate change.

According to the assessment, humans are warming the climate at an “unprecedented” rate in the last 2,000 years. It’s due to emissions from human activities, like greenhouse gases and aerosol cooling.

Read the full IPCC report here.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is the Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and public Works Committee released the following statement:

The United States has been and must remain the world’s leader of developing innovative technologies to address a changing climate, which is why I have consistently supported legislation that promotes innovation to address this global challenge. At the same time, our solutions to climate change must consider the impacts on the average American as well, and policymakers must avoid imposing higher costs on American households or job losses on American workers. As the world’s overall emissions increase, U.S. emissions continue to trend down even as our economy grows—much of both can be attributed to increased use of natural gas. It’s time for other countries to do their part. We should not be giving the heaviest polluters a free pass while unilaterally disarming our own economy. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown also shared his reaction:

The findings in the UN’s climate report were alarming and reaffirm the urgent need for Congress to heed this call to action. More than ever, people in Ohio and around the country are experiencing how climate change affects their lives – from harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie, to landslides in Cincinnati, to erratic farming seasons across the Midwest. Climate change is one of the defining moral issues of our time. It’s past time for the United States to live up to the standards we already agreed to in the Paris agreement, and be the leader the world looks to – before it’s too late. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

7News will also be speaking to local experts to find out what this information means for the Ohio Valley, and how we can help reverse the impacts of climate change.