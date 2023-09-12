BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

After the pandemic, we all need a little pampering.



And that’s a hairdresser’s super-power.



That was the lesson that the Cloud 9 Salon and Spa staff learned Tuesday from two internationally-renowned trainers for Paul Mitchell.



Robert and Mary Cromeans travel the world, training hairdressers in art and makeovers, and teaching them to run a more profitable and successful business.



Cloud 9 owner Bridgette Hardy says Robert Cromeans is literally known as the number one hair stylist in the world.

“He has been voted that for so many years in a row that he’s asked people to stop voting for him. So when I found out Paul Mitchell was coming to Warren, Ohio, they asked me what I would like in education and I just threw it out there. I said I’d like him to come to my salon and teach my staff. And a couple weeks later, they said OK.” Bridgette Hardy, Owner & Stylist, Cloud 9 Salon & Spa

“It’s not about a haircut, it’s about a haircut experience. It’s not about a color, it’s about a color experience. So teaching professionals to take and elevate these experiences bigger and more wonderful creates incredible word of mouth reputation, it creates client loyalty and I think these are all great things a business like a hair salon needs to prosper.” Robert Cromeans, Global Artistic & Business Director, Paul Mitchell

Robert Cromeans is known for his flamboyant and unconventional means of turning a hair show into surprising entertainment. He inspires hairdressers worldwide with his wit, artistry and business strategy.



Cromeans was born in Scotland. He owns six salons, and he is the global artistic director for John Paul Mitchell Systems.