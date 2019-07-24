Coal Miners lobby for health at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – The Black Lung Fund could be in trouble.

A 2018 Government Accountability Office report projects the trust fund will be unable to cover benefits and administrative costs as early as next year.

But Representative Carol Miller (R-West Virginia) said Congress will keep it funded.

“There will be money there,” continued Miller. “It is fully funded at this time and we’ll make sure it stays funded.”

However, if the tax on coal is not restored the tax payers will foot the bill.

“I’ve heard House Republicans say it will be funded they’ll say we don’t want tax dollars,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). “I’ve heard these games from them and their anti union opinions show.”

Over in the Senate, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin believes he may have a solution for at least for some issues minors are facing

The American Miners Act.

But, he needs Senate President Mitch McConnell to take it up.

“We’ve got enough votes on the floor Mitch McConnell would just let us vote it will pass and we can fix this for our miners,” explained Manchin (D-West Virginia).

One thing is certain unless the tax restored, miners say they’ll continue to worry about their benefits.

“There’s a lot of people that need this,” added retired miner Benny Fitzwater.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey also introduced a bill Tuesday, The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act. That bill would help miners get the benefits in the first place.