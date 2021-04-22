Coast Guard will close part of Ohio River for Wellsburg Bridge

(WTRF) – If you were planning taking your boat out to get a better view of the Wellsburg Bridge being floated down the river, the coast guard has some bad news.

The Ohio River will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. This will extend between mile markers 74 and 77.

It will be a full river closure meaning anybody without permission from the captain of the port is not allowed on the water.

US Coast Guard Lieutenant James Dunbar said if the bridge float day moves again, so will the river closure.

We’re not going to hinder industry with the river closure that’s not necessary. If it gets shifted again to the right due to weather, say 24 or 48 hours, then the river won’t close until that point. Lieutenant James Dunbar. U.S. Coast Guard

He also said they have coordinated with shipping companies to assure that the closure will not result in any major delays.