A snake died after a boy turned the tables and bit a cobra.

According to The New Indian Express, the boy had the snake wrapped around his hand and bit him.

The boy told the news outlet that he tried to shake it off but it didn’t move so he bit the sane, twice.

The boy was rushed to a medical facility where he received anti-snake venom and was discharged.

The incident happened in the remote Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district.