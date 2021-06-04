Coca-Cola Vending Machines Banned From County Government Buildings

(WTRF)- County Commissioners in Surry County of North Carolina voted to have all Coca- Cola vending machines banned in their office buildings.
Eddie Harris, Surry County’s longest-serving commissioner, says Coca-Cola’s politics are too far left.
“The left wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious actions. The expectation from them is the opposing political side will cower in the corner and we’re supposed to accept that and it’s supposed to be OK. And it’s not OK.”Eddie Harris
Following the state’s announcement of its new voting laws, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said in a statement, “Our focus is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country. We all have a duty to protect everyone’s right to vote, and we will continue to stand up for what is right in Georgia and across the U.S.”