Cold temperatures kill plants

Today’s snow won’t ruin our week, but it may hurt some of your plants.

Daffodils and tulips have been brightening up the scenery, but some of these tulips will lose their petals due to the cold temperatures.

Most perennials of this sort will probably die off until they rebloom next year.

If you’ve purchased annuals, bring them inside to keep the roots warm unless you’ve already planted them in which case you may be out of luck.

If you have begun to plant vegetables, some will be okay and others wont.

Peas, beans, onions, and even lettuce should survive this cold as they are hardier and built to withstand it.

On the other hand, peppers and tomatoes should be brought inside if possible, or at least covered to give them a fighting chance.

Snow and cold temperatures could still pop into our forecast over the next several weeks, so it is a good idea to hold off on any planting.

Last year, we received 2/10 of an inch of snow on May 9th with temperatures dipping into the 20s.

The last freeze of the year is normally in the beginning of May so a good date to begin planting is May 15th.

Some good news though – next Wednesday we could see temps getting up to 80 degrees, so its not all bad weather until mid may.