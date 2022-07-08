ZANESVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — Pastor Cummings can now be referred to as a Suffragan Bishop.

On Thursday evening, he was installed at a ceremony in Zanesville.

Those closest to him gathered around to celebrate this monumental occasion.

Two colleagues, who are near and dear to him, spoke to 7News about their friend and co-worker.

“You’re really reloading in the Valley. You’re reloading. He is a good pastor, excellent pastor, but you’re also getting someone who works in your community.” Diocesan Bishop James Gaiters. 3rd Episcopal Dist. of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World

Bishop James Gaiters is the Diocesan of the 3rd Episcopal District of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World says Reverend Darrell W. Cummings is one of the hardest working pastors he knows and the Ohio Valley is blessed to have him.

The Bishop showed his support as his long-time friend was installed as a Suffragan Bishop.

Bishop Gaiters watched Doctor Cummings grow up in the church.

When I pastored here and what I call the big city, Zanesville, Ohio, he came from way down in the Valley to the youth meetings that were here Zanesville. Diocesan Bishop James Gaiters. 3rd Episcopal Dist. of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World

The Bishop attended the consecration of district elders and the installation of Suffragan Bishop Cummings along with many other members of the council and parishioners from various churches in the area.

Pastor James Agnew was part of the ceremony and joined other pastors to become a newly-appointed district elder.

Hard-working, reaches out to everybody, would give you the shirt off his back, literally if needed. Love him! I am older than he is, but yet he’s my big brother in our organization, yes ma’am. Pastor James Agnew, District Elder

District Elder Agnew, who is a pastor at the Tree of Life Apostolic Church in Martins Ferry, is taking over Dr. Cummings former district elder position.

Agnew, who has been collaborating for years with Reverend Cummings, wlll now take on a more official role.

He’s over two district elders and our area spans from Fairmont to Zanesville up beyond Steubenville to East Liverpool, Washington, PA even McKees Rocks, PA and so we look forward to working with this pastor to help do things to just make the communities and the churches better. Pastor James Agnew, District Elder

Suffragan Bishop Cummings will oversee five regions and 14 churches.

He has also been appointed as the Chairman of the Ohio District Council and even has plans to stay on at both the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling and the Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton.