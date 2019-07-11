Columbus babysitter accused of beating children with belt, breaking toddler’s back

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus babysitter is in jail, accused of abusing several children in her care.

According to court documents, Destinie K. Preston is facing charges of assault and endangering children out of two incidents.

The first incident happened on May 25, 2018. According to court documents, Preston allowed a 2-year-old child to play unsupervised in her yard for at least two hours with two other children.

During that time, the child suffered compression fractures to his spine. The child also suffered two subdural hematomas, bruising and swelling.

Preston told police that she did not check on the child for two hours because she had other guests in her home.

Assault and endangering children charges in that case were filed in December of 2018, but the arrest warrant was never served.

The second incident happened between June 27 and June 30, 2019. According to court documents, Preston was watching three children ages four and under for those three days.

When the children’s mother went to pick them up, she said she noticed bruising on all three children.

According to court documents, an examination found bruises and welts on a four-year-old from being whipped with a belt. A 2-year-old had bruises and welts on his arms, back, buttocks and face. A 13-month-old had fractures to her back caused by compression.

The grandmother of the children told NBC4’s Rob Sneed that one of the children was so badly hurt that he slipped in and out of consciousness.

Preston was charged with three counts of assault and three counts of endangering children. She was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday.