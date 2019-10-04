Columbus man admits to role in cocaine and heroin distribution operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – Martenez Strong-Edmondson, Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, has admitted to his role in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation that spanned two states, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Strong-Edmondson, also known as “Bo,” age 21, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Cocaine Base and Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” He admitted to distributing cocaine and cocaine base near Pulaski Playground in September 2018 in Ohio County.

Strong-Edmondson is facing no less than one year and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.