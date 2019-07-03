Combat veterans struggle with the booms and blast of the 4th

While fireworks have become an accepted part of the 4th of July, many combat veterans struggle with the booms and blasts.

Public fireworks displays happen at a designated place and time, and they can prepare for them or avoid them.

But, backyard fireworks are shot off at random for weeks, sometimes late at night.

At the Vet Center in Wheeling, Team Leader John Looney says they sound like an exchange of gunfire or artillery.

In wartime, it was something the soldier was taught to listen for….and respond to….in order to save his life.

