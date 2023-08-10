BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Sexual Assault Help Center is hosting a fundraiser to combat human trafficking.

The event is called “From Coops to Courage”, where people can pick up chicken dinners this Sunday at the Hanover Fuel Stop in Martins Ferry.

The $20 to-go meal includes a half-roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, bread and a slice of cake.

Organizers say this event is a way for the community to do their part in helping combat human trafficking on a local level.

“So, right now we have human trafficking as a huge discussion, a huge topic of conversations within our community. So, if you feel like you would like to not cook and come out and support a really good cause and a local organization that supports victims of human trafficking, come on out.” Ashley Carpenter – Executive Director of the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center

They are also doing an online auction and a 50/50 raffle online that you can participate in!

Click here for a direct link.

Again the event is this Sunday from 11:30 AM to 4 PM at the Hanover Fuel Stop in Martins Ferry.