Combination of snow and ice means crews change how they treat the roads

Make sure if you are heading home or anywhere over the next few hours you take it slow, give yourself more time on what could be icy roadways.

Wheeling crews are out treating the roads.

It’s been a tough day with snow, rain and freezing rain throwing punches at is in the morning and again at night.

Crews are changing how they treat roads, transitioning from snow to ice covered later on.

There are additional products that we can add into the salt and cinder trucks that will allow the salt to be more effective when we apply it to the roads so it will work below its regular temperatures. It’s an EPA approved product and with that looks like we’ll be breaking some of that out again. The idea being that it allows the salt to do its work more effectively. It breaks the bond between the ice and the road service. Steve Johnston, Wheeling Operations Superintendent

Johnston said to do the same thing as always, give yourself some time, take it slow and don’t go out on the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary.