HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

It was a tight race for the Hancock County Commission seat.

It was between incumbent Paul Cowey, Ted Arneault Jr. , and Brett Lemley.

Cowey pulled ahead at the end of the night ..gaining a second term as commissioner.

He told 7News he was grateful to his family, friends, and all the voters who believed in what he’s doing.

He says he can’t wait to continue a number of projects the county is working on especially on broadband expansion.

“There’s about 300 homes that do not have that, we’re working with Comcast over hopefully the next year and a half to two years to get everybody covered for that, we’re also working with our 911 system right now.” Paul Cowey – Hancock County Commissioner

He says phase two is almost complete at the 911 center with the radios and phase 3 includes communication upgrades that will help with first responders in the county.