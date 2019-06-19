Commissioners say Bechtel contract doesn’t mean cracker deal is carved in stone

The Bechtel Corporation, along with its partner Samsung, recently announced they’ve been chosen by PTTGC and Daelim as the EPC contractor for the possible cracker plant to be built in Belmont County.

Bechtel/Samsung announced they signed an early works contract to perform engineering activities starting in July.

They said they are delighted with the opportunity “to be part of the next phase of this exciting project.”We asked Belmont County Commissioner Josh Meyer if this means the cracker is absolutely going to be built.“It’s a short term contract for Bechtel to be able to do some engineering down on the site and a little bit of prep work at this time,” Meyer noted.

“So still a little bit premature but another positive step in the right direction.”In the news release, Bechtel said they’ve fostered the relationship with PTT “for over five years.”