WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several people from various schools, offices, and the community came out today to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by doing just what he did…marching for peace and equality.

As a part of Wheeling’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration this weekend, many community members joined arms and hands to march through downtown Wheeling.

The march began at The Windmill at the top of Chapline Street and ended at West Virginia Northern Community College, where an awards ceremony was held as a part of the celebration.

Two people who participated in the march shared how important it is to continue living out Dr. King’s legacy.

“It is our version of us putting our feet in the actual footsteps of people that marched for our rights, our liberties, our freedoms. So now we can kind of pay homage, pay respect to the people that marched for us by marching again to kind of say, this is where we’re at. We know things aren’t over. We know we haven’t reached the finish line, but we are still marching today.” Ron Scott Jr. | Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director, YWCA Wheeling

”As a society, if we are willing to stand up for minorities and willing to see ourselves as more than just our own little affinity group. That’s a big step in the right direction towards peace for our world.” Rabbi Joshua Lief | Temple Shalom, Wheeling

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will continue tomorrow morning in Wheeling at the MLK Awards breakfast.