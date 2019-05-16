Community members honored at 2019 Wheeling Chamber of Commerce dinner

It was a big Wednesday evening for the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

Several community members were honored for the dedication in the Friendly City during their annual dinner.

Lee Paull was honored with the lifetime achievement award and Just Us. Inc. received the Keysone Community Commitment Award.

The lifetime community service award went to Ogden Nutting.

Retired Army Colonel Gregory Gadson was the speaker of the night. Colonel Gadson is a 26-year Veteran who lost both of his legs during an I-E-D attack.

Colonel Gadson will be featured in a special “Veterans Voices” next week.