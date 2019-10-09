Community members host resource fair for homeless veterans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is Rich with Veterans. Which is why it is so important that we not only honor them, but we support and help them. Today several community members gathered to honor and serve those who once served us.

They’re there for us when our country needs them, that’s why the community came together today for the 5th annual Veterans Stand Down Resource Fair. The fair focuses on helping veterans in need by assisting them with healthcare, employment, and even housing.

Our young men and women both, down through the years, they stood next to our flag, put up their right hand, took an oath to protect and serve our country. They did their job. Now, it’s our turn to step up to do what we can do for the homeless veterans. PAT DUFFY- CHAIRMAN, VETERANS OF WV

And that’s exactly what they’ve done today.

Sometimes they don’t know what’s available to them. They can come into my office one day I can give them a resource or two, but sometimes that may not be enough. So, if there’s a couple things they can find here today then we are doing them a great service. (MICHAEL NOVOTNEY- VET OUTREACH PROGRAM SPECIALIST

They say it takes effort from the entire community to help veterans re-enter into society. But for many of them, they don’t always see that effort.

A lot of these veterans, especially our Vietnam War veterans, when they came home, they were shown no appreciation, whatsoever. And of course, when people age, sometimes they believe that there isn’t any appreciation in the community for them. TATE BLANCHARD- DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS, I-C CARES

So, these community members made it their mission today, to prove they care.

Our main goal at the end of the day is to make sure that our veterans and spouses are just well equipped with the knowledge and information they need to know what is available to them, whenever they may need it. TATE BLANCHARD- DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS, I-C CARES

The Resource fair also provided veterans with free haircuts, lunch, health screenings, and door prizes. The date is already set for next years. It will be held on October 7th, 2020.