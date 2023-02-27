BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Women are closing American Heart Month with a bang by helping their heart health and benefitting the heart health of others.

February is American Heart Month, and these women are helping their heart health while benefiting the heart health of others! All proceeds/donations from this class are going towards @American_Heart 🫀 pic.twitter.com/jmeBTmdddv — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) February 27, 2023

Valerie from Better You Nutrition has been hosting cardio drumming classes at Union Local Elementary each week free of charge, but this class is taking donations as part of a fundraiser for Team Heart and Soul and the American Heart Association.

”It’s a full-body exercise. You use a 17-gallon bucket with rope handles, a yoga ball, and drumsticks. I choreograph routines and steal other routines from other people in the community and everybody follows along. You can kind of go at your own pace, so yeah. It’s for all ages and abilities – men, women children – so yeah, anyone can do it.” Valerie Grace – Owner, Better You Nutrition

Cardio exercise improves circulation, resulting in lowered blood pressure and heart rate for overall better heart health.

When starting Team Heart and Soul, Katie Everson felt a personal connection to this cause resulting in this event.

”But I’ve learned just how important heart health is for women, especially with it being the number one killer of women in the United States, even more so than all the cancers combined. So, I just really want to be able to raise awareness and raise funds for the American Heart Association for all the awesome work that they do and helping to combat women’s cardiovascular disease.” Katie Everson – 2023 Women of Impact Nominee

This room of women are taking initiative to take care of themselves and rocking the red for other women for years to come.