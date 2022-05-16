A company has recently gone viral after it has been discovered for creating a mini hot tub for testicles.

The hot tub device, called Testicuzzi, is described as ‘the perfect gift for the man that genuinely cares about his testicles hap-penis.’

The website claims, ‘one dunk of the boys into this fine testicle hot tub is sure to tickle your fancy and sooth your manliness.’

The Testicuzzi comes in two different colors black and white and can be purchased for $69.99.

There’s even a commercial for the brand, if you want to get more information on the Testicuzzi, you can view it here.

The company created Testicuzzi in 2019.