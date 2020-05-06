Company offering free month of lawn care to first responders during pandemic

COVID-19 front line workers are risking everything to care of our families, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

So, to help these first responders out in a different way– Cub Cadet and TaskEasy are now offering a free month of lawn-care — two cuts, one every other week — to doctors, nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers and firefighters.

That includes mowing, trimming around fences and trees, and removal of clippings when done.

Something that would normally cost around 100 dollars each to do.

Well, I think we’re all looking for ways that we can show our gratitude to these first responders. We just wanted to contribute in a way that gives them one less thing to worry about, and just to take something off their plate for them when they are home. EMILY SWORD – DIR. BRAND STRATEGY, CUB CADET

They say they’re happy to be able to give back in these trying times, and hope to be able to offer this as long as possible. If you would like to donate to the cause visit Cubcadet.com/heroes.