Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right, a beer company, has released a limited edition beer called “Conservative Dad’s Revenge” that has Donald Trump’s mugshot on the can.

The company said this is only available until they sell out.

Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right says its beer is 100% made in America.

10% of the Revenge sales will be donated to the Georgia GOP Defense Fund and the David Shafer Legal Defense Fund to defend Georgia’s Trump electors against unjust political prosecution, the beer company says.

The beer is expected to ship 45 days after the order is made.

You can purchase a six-pack for 25.00 and each sale “defends conservatives against unconstitutional prosecution by the communist Fulton County District Attorney.

The company also said this sale is not an endorsement, and only put that because legal BS makes their lawyers happy.

You can purchase the beer here.