“Concerned Ohio River Residents” believe ethane cracker won’t be good for the community

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A public interest group continues making presentations, giving their explanations of why members believe a proposed ethane cracker will NOT be good for the community.

The environmental-focused public interest group called “Concerned Ohio River Residents” staged their latest presentation at Saint Francis Xavier’s community hall.

Group leaders explain the ethane cracker will produce feedstock for plastic products.

They said the market for those plastics will decline, health concerns of theirs remain unanswered and other areas would provide a greater return for tax money spent.

Let’s invest in our healthcare, our education. These things that improve community health and attract young people to the region and businesses to the region instead of these industries that drive people and other businesses out of the region by polluting our water, air, our land. Dr, Vincent DeGeorge, President, Ohio Valley Peace

Concerned Ohio River Residents leaders say they will receive a grant to do baseline and on-going air and water testing.

They intend to independently verify pollution emitted by the cracker plant, should PTTGC and partners build the cracker.