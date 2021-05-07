Congressman Johnson’s thoughts on the border crisis

In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, government contractors erect a section of Pentagon-funded border wall along the Colorado River in Yuma, Ariz. Defense officials say the Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to fund the construction of 270 miles of border wall this year as part of a counter-drug effort. (AP Photo/Matt York)

US Congressman Bill Johnson recently visited the Southern border and tonight is speaking out on what he saw.

He said the customs and border patrol are doing the best they can, but is blaming the Biden policies which he claims is making their job more difficult.

Johnson said one major issue is the new fence which is shorter than the existing ones.

Vice President Harris was put in charge of the border crisis in March, but people are asking why she hasn’t been there.

“Its because if the president and the vice president show up at the border, guess who else is coming. The White House press pool is also coming. They’re going to take pictures, they’re going to take photographs, and then whole world is not going to be able to deny that there is a real crisis there. It will be hard to say we’ve got this under control.” Congressman Bill Johnson – (R) Ohio

Congressman Johnson also said the reason the number of children in custody at the border has dropped by over 80% is not what you think.

He said it has dropped because these children are being released into the United States, not because they are no longer coming to the border.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin visited the border last month and said it is past time to do immigration reform, which he believes should be a pathway to citizenship.