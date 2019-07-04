Congressman McKinley explains how “Use It Act” will keep air clean

7News sat down with West Virginia Congressman David Mckinley yesterday to learn more about new legislation that’s in the making in Washington.

It’s called the Use It Act, which deals with keeping our air as CO2 free as possible.

China has increased CO2 emissions almost more than 300% in the past 16 years, while the United States has decreased by 20%

Congressman McKinley (R-West Virginia) hopes to be able to keep moving forward and extract harmful emissions out of the air before it is burnt.

He said we already know how to capture these harmful emissions after the coal is burned, but if the Use It Act is put in place there may be a way to purify the air.

Lawmakers are hoping they’ll be able to create a photosynthesis process through technology and prevent us from going totally renewable too soon.

“How do we clean up so we can continue to use coal, gas, oil? How do we protect nuclear? Nuclear happens to be, in the long run, one of the most dependable power sources we have in America, but it’s an aging fleet,” McKinley continued. “So we’ve got legislation in on that. That’s what we’re saying is a fork. Which way are we going to go?”

“If we can develop this it will throw a lifeline to a lot of companies in America to be able to continue to operate,” he added. “So we have low utility bills, but more importantly, we will be able to export that to other nations so that they now can start using a burning their fossil fuels in more responsible ways and reduce their contribution to the atmosphere.”

Although Mckinley said this act may take five to 10 years to create, he feels this time frame will bring essential technology to help protect our environment long term.