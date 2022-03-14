WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia Congressman is speaking out and disagreeing with the United States lack of involvement in the war in Ukraine.

The West Virginia Senate adopted a resolution, urging President Biden to accept Ukraine immigrants this past Saturday.

Representative David McKinley said he does not think the United States is doing enough and says President Joe Biden is using the war as an excuse.

I’m very concerned about the government Ukraine. Russia seems to be developing, circling around Kiev and Ukraine and just taking it over. We need to be tightening up. Sanctions are one thing, and I’ve supported stronger sanctions, but what we need to do for America is not only have those sanctions on Russia, but we need an equal and opposite increase in our oil and gas production. Put our people to work. Rep. David McKinley, (R) West Virginia

Congressman McKinley disagrees with the import of oil and gas from Venezuela and said gas prices can be lowered if we increase production right here in the U.S.

He also said we should assist Ukraine with technology and give them our support. However, Congressman McKinley has no interest in putting U.S troops overseas.