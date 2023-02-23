(WTRF) – While officials converge on East Palestine to survey the aftermath of the train derailment, those who represent West Virginia are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Congressman Alex Mooney said he’s been in contact with fellow Congressman Bill Johnson, who represents that part of Ohio.

He also spoke with officials in Weirton as they monitor and treat the city’s water.

They’ve assured me that the water’s being treated as it always is. The treatment systems are there and they assured me the water is fine, so I think they’re doing a good job. Congressman Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia District 2

Congressman Mooney said he would have like to have seen Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visit sooner. He said even a visit from President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris would have meant a lot to the people.

Showing up means a lot. That’s why I’m here and I travel. People want to see you especially when there’s an emergency. I’m not going to criticize it though. I think everyone cares about that situation, it’s just how do you best do it? Congressman Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia District 2

Congressman Mooney said he is now focused on how he can help long-term.

It’s not just immediately making sure people are safe, but also how do we make sure down the road there aren’t some secondary effects we aren’t aware of? Other pollutions and other possible derailments. We’ve got to watch it for the long-term and as a federal person that’s something I can work on as well. Congressman Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia District 2

Congressman Money said that he believes everyone cares about East Palestine and want to resolve any issues the community is having.