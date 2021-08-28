Congressmen introduce articles of impeachment against Secretary of State Antony Blinken

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Congressman Andy Harris (R-MD) introduced articles of impeachment for Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday citing Blinken’s leadership failures concerning Afghanistan, according to Norman’s Twitter post and other reports including that of Chad Pergram, Fox News congressional reporter.
Congresswoman introduces three impeachment resolutions against Pres. Joe Biden
Congressman Harris cited Blinken’s mismanagement of the situation in Afghanistan as a reason for impeachment, calling him “unfit for leadership,” in a tweet.
Per reports, a State Department official said Blinken is focused on evacuating Americans from Afghanistan.