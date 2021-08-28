Congressmen introduce articles of impeachment against Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Failures in Afghanistan make him "unfit for duty," says Congressman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Congressman Andy Harris (R-MD) introduced articles of impeachment for Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday citing Blinken’s leadership failures concerning Afghanistan, according to Norman’s Twitter post and other reports including that of Chad Pergram, Fox News congressional reporter.

Secretary Blinken played a vital role in this foreign policy failure and his dereliction of duty deserves nothing less than impeachment. https://t.co/8gqIXfgyKZ — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) August 27, 2021

Congressman Harris cited Blinken’s mismanagement of the situation in Afghanistan as a reason for impeachment, calling him “unfit for leadership,” in a tweet.

"Secretary Blinken’s complete and utter failure of managing this avoidable catastrophe makes him unfit for leadership, and I hope my colleagues will join me in pushing for his removal."



My full statement and details can be found here: https://t.co/Uyk5Zs3KFS — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) August 27, 2021

Per reports, a State Department official said Blinken is focused on evacuating Americans from Afghanistan.