Construction on Route 9 outside of St. Clairsville raises concern

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — A construction project on State Route 9 outside St. Clairsville has residents worried.

They say the detour is long and complicated, and it could affect response times in case of emergency.

They know the detour will take longer to get E-squads or fire trucks to the houses in that area. They just don’t know how much longer. But meanwhile they have plans in place.

If you need an E Squad and you live near the road closure, you’re in luck.

If it’s a house just past the closure, we can take our squad to the barricades and take our cot and go around. Chief Tim Hall

If it’s farther out, the detour involves Route 331 then Crabapple Road. Departments on the OTHER end will also respond.

Anything past that closure, we have automatic mutual aid with the Barton Fire Department, and anything to the northwest of that closure is automatic aid with Lafferty Fire Department. Chief Tim Hall

ODOT officials say they can’t do a culvert replacement by keeping one lane open.

When they do these projects they drill down into the road and then they actually remove a portion of the road entirely and during that work there’s no way, it would be impossible for them to keep that road open. Lauren Borell

They reportedly tried to at least leave one lane open at night for emergencies….but that apparently didn’t end well.

The first night the general public had driven through the closure. And on the second night the barricades had gotten knocked over and they had not gotten set back up. So for the general public’s safety, they decided to keep the road completely closed. Chief Tim Hall

The good news is….this was only a 15-day project. The road will reopen next Tuesday.

The bad news is another culvert replacement farther down Route 9, will start next Monday.

But they say that project will only last 29 days, and will have a shorter detou