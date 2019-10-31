Construction underway on Menards at The Highlands

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – An update on the new Menards coming to the Highlands.
According to a spokesman for the company, construction is currently underway, and the stores is expected to be similar in size and structure to the Menards that opened in New Philadelphia back in August.
Menards expects the store to be ready to open in late spring of 2020.
The company’s full statement reads:
We are currently working on construction of a new Menards home improvement store in Triadelphia WV. The store will be similar in size and structure as the New Philadelphia OH Menards store that opened in June, 2019, and will feature all the latest, greatest home improvement products plus full-service lumberyard and accessory building, several great departments and displays, appliances, pet and wildlife supplies and a line of groceries. Menards has all the tools, materials and supplies for all your home improvement needs whether a casual do-it-yourselfer or more experienced pro. If all goes as planned, we hope the new Triadelphia Menards store will be ready to open in late spring, 2020.Jeff Abbott, Spokesperson, Menard, Inc.