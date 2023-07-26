WHEELING, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital announced, in a press release, that a contractor has been chosen to begin demolition of the former Ohio Valley Medical Center facility.

F.R. Beinke Wrecking, Inc (FRB), out of Swedesboro, New Jersey, won the contract with a budget bid of approximately $6.8 million.

FRB is a full-service, union demolition contractor with over 100 million square feet of successful demolition projects.

Wheeling Hospital will break ground on what will be a nearly $90 million investment into a state-of-the-art cancer center.

Demolition is expected to begin in early August of this year and will take approximately 14 months for completion.

