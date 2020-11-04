CORONAVIRUS IN OH: Belmont County cases up 43 in less than 24 hours

BELMONT COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department has confirmed a total of 43 new cases since Tuesday.

As of last night, there were 999 positive cases in the county. The number of positive cases as of Wednesday afternoon is 1,042.

Currently, there are 260 people within the county in isolation, six people hospitalized, and 25 deaths. A total of 751 residents in Belmont County have recovered.

