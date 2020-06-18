Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 43,122 cases, 2,633 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted held an update at 2pm, Thursday, about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday, a total of 43,122 (+700) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,633 (+22) deaths and 7,104 (+53) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,807 (+10) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health says the data is added as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine began Thursday’s news conference discussing a rise in numbers in several southwest Ohio.

DeWine said Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Warren and Hamilton counties have all had an increase of coronavirus numbers in the past two weeks.

DeWine said the Ohio National Guard will be called into these counties to help with increased testing.

DeWine also urged residents to continue to get tested and provided information about pop-up testing sites in several communities in Ohio including:

Dayton (June 25)

Samaritan Health Center

921 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CityLink Center

800 Bank Street

Cincinnati, Ohio 45214

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Centerpoint Health Community Building Institute

800 Lafayette Ave. Middletown, OH 45044

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Lorain County Health & Dentistry

Elyria City Hall Parking Lot

131 Court Street

Elyria, Ohio 44035

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Compass Community Health Center

1634 11 th Street

Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Greene County Health Center

360 Wilson Drive

Xenia, Ohio 45385

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

He said the plan for these counties will be the same for any county that has a severe increase in numbers. For more information go to Coronavirus.Ohio.gov.

DeWine also announced Ohio’s hospitals have banded together to stockpile personal protective equipment (PPE) for use should the state’s long-term care facilities experience a spike in COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

During Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, infectious disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards said there is an increase in the number of kids testing positive for COVID-19 during the last few weeks.

She said for kids who have symptoms of a respiratory viral disease, a larger percentage of them are testing positive for coronavirus than what was occurring earlier in the pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement Thursday that beginning June 22, contact practice can begin for sports such as football and basketball in Ohio.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discussed Ohio’s R0, the measure of how fast the virus spreads from one person to another. He says if the number increases above one, they will need to look into that area of the state. He said the numbers seen across Ohio are not alarming and most are around one, meaning one person infects one person. DeWine says they will continue to watch the movement of that number.