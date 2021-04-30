Coronavirus in W.Va.: five deaths and 395 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 30, 2021, there have been 2,715,379 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,128 total cases and 2,679 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old male from Ohio County.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,396), Berkeley (12,046), Boone (1,953), Braxton (892), Brooke (2,158), Cabell (8,580), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (570), Fayette (3,353), Gilmer (765), Grant (1,261), Greenbrier (2,736), Hampshire (1,752), Hancock (2,753), Hardy (1,498), Harrison (5,556), Jackson (1,997), Jefferson (4,507), Kanawha (14,584), Lewis (1,153), Lincoln (1,435), Logan (3,019), Marion (4,306), Marshall (3,359), Mason (1,974), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,682), Mineral (2,813), Mingo (2,492), Monongalia (9,085), Monroe (1,106), Morgan (1,124), Nicholas (1,577), Ohio (4,128), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,844), Putnam (4,985), Raleigh (6,565), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (679), Roane (597), Summers (793), Taylor (1,209), Tucker (523), Tyler (683), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (2,993), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,278), Wirt (397), Wood (7,669), Wyoming (1,961).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hampshire County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.